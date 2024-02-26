Chinese visas case: ED charge-sheets Karti Chidambaram, others under PMLA

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh charge sheet under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and some others in a case related to their alleged roles in the issuance of visas to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said on Monday.

The sources said the prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police charge sheet) was filed here in a special court on January 25 by the ED, which is yet to take cognisance of the same.

Apart from Karti Chidambaram, the son of senior Congress leader and former Union Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram, the ED has also named his close associate S Bhaskararaman and some others in the prosecution complaint, the sources said adding that the special court has listed the matter for hearing on March 16.

Karti Chidambaram, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga seat in Tamil Nadu and the agency has recorded his statement in the case several times.

The MP had earlier said that the ED probe in this case was a “fishing and roving” enquiry and that he had submitted all documents to the agency. He had also called the case “most bogus” and had asserted that he was “certain that he never facilitated even a single Chinese national in their visa process, let alone 250”.