Madras High Court reinstates case against TN minister Periyasamy, orders trial completion by July 2024

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has set aside the trial court order discharging Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy from the case of alleged irregularities committed to allotting a government plot for a security officer of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

It also ordered the trial court to recommence the trial and complete it by July 2024. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had initiated a suo motu revision of the trial court order, passed the verdict on Monday.

Setting aside the order of the special court for the trial of MP/MLA cases, he directed the court to re-transmit the case records to the additional special court for MP/MLA cases. Upon such transmission, the case shall stand restored to the file of the additional special court in its original case number.

He said the case document transfer and restoration of the case shall be completed within one month, on or before March 26, 2024.

“All the accused shall appear before the special court on March 28. Upon such appearance, all the accused shall furnish a bond of Rs. 1 lakh each,” he ordered.