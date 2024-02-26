PM inaugurates Rs 491-crore JIPMER-Karaikal campus in Puducherry

KARAIKAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Karaikal campus of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) set up at a cost of Rs 491 crore. The Karaikal campus of JIPMER took off in August 2016 with classes in temporary buildings for the annual intake of 50 MBBS students. Subsequently, the Puducherry government allotted two plots over 67.33 acres to set up a permanent campus in two phases.

As part of the first phase, a medical college, academic buildings and residential units with essential amenities have been set up at a cost of Rs 491 crore. The foundation stone was laid in 2021 and construction was completed in January 2024. The medical college has now been shifted to the permanent campus. The second phase will include construction of a 500-bed hospital with an outlay of nearly Rs 450 crore.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was present at the inauguration, said, "JIPMER will provide advanced health care upon its completion. The project is a testimony of collaboration between the Union and state governments."