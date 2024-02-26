PM inaugurates Rs 491-crore JIPMER-Karaikal campus in Puducherry

KARAIKAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Karaikal campus of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) set up at a cost of Rs 491 crore. The Karaikal campus of JIPMER took off in August 2016 with classes in temporary buildings for the annual intake of 50 MBBS students. Subsequently, the Puducherry government allotted two plots over 67.33 acres to set up a permanent campus in two phases.
As part of the first phase, a medical college, academic buildings and residential units with essential amenities have been set up at a cost of Rs 491 crore. The foundation stone was laid in 2021 and construction was completed in January 2024. The medical college has now been shifted to the permanent campus. The second phase will include construction of a 500-bed hospital with an outlay of nearly Rs 450 crore.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was present at the inauguration, said, "JIPMER will provide advanced health care upon its completion. The project is a testimony of collaboration between the Union and state governments."
"Foundation stone for the hospital will be laid soon. The health infrastructure of Karaikal is improving. People had to go to places like Thanjavur for advanced treatment. Once the hospital is complete, people from delta districts will come to Karaikal," said Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, adding his government will identify land and begin process to establish a Government Medical College Hospital in Karaikal, which would be distinct from the Centre-administered JIPMER.
Currently, the Karaikal campus boasts a five-storeyed academic building over 26,000 square metres, housing 24 departments. The campus also includes accommodation facilities for faculty, students and administrators, a sewage treatment plant and a residual waste water recycling unit to ensure zero discharge. JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Aggarwal said, "Currently, there are 62 students in each batch. We will increase the strength once the hospital is completed in construction."
Puducherry Assembly Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, PWD Minister A Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Thirunallar MLA PR Siva and Karaikal North MLA PRN Thirumurugan were present.