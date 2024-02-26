Political parties demand action against illegal quarrying in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman and SDPI president Nellai Mubarak on Saturday demanded action against illegal quarrying in Tirunelveli district based on the complaint lodged by Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. In a statement, Seeman said the organisation has disclosed a corruption of Rs 700 crore, with evidence, by stone quarry operators of Tirunelveli district.

"The officials who pointed out the violations by 53 stone quarries and imposed a penalty on them were unfairly transferred. Jayakanthan, who was appointed the Commissioner of Geology and Mines, reduced the penalty of Rs 262 crore to 14 crore for 24 quarries. The state government should inspect the stone quarries across Tamil Nadu and take action against violators, failing which the NTK party will intensify its protest against illegal quarrying," Seeman said.