Poll duty may delay QR code supply in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The corporation's plan to bring all residential and commercial buildings in the city under the QR code system, which is aimed at monitoring door-to-door waste collection and segregation, is likely to get delayed as senior officials will be busy in election related work, sources said. As of date, the corporation has distributed about 18,000 QR codes (to residential as well as commercial establishments), and the remaining 2 lakh odd QR codes have to be distributed by the end of this year.

"In the coming weeks, senior officials and the ground team will be busy in election work. Thus, QR code distribution may be pushed off the priority list," a source said. However, residents and resident associations have urged the civic body to weigh in other options to speed up the expansion of QR code system.

"Why can't the officials consider giving residents an option to get their QR code online?" asked P Nandakumar, a resident of Srirangam. When enquired, a senior official said, "We had clarified it several times. QR code distribution is on going in other local bodies across the state. All the information is going to one server. Thus, we cannot speed up the distribution. We have to assess the performance at each stage. However, if the distribution gets affected during the election time, we can allot more people later and speed up the process."