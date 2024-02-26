Tamil Nadu: Attendants at MGMGH uneasy over ‘high’ food expenses, seek measures

TIRUCHY: Even as several hundreds, including those from the city outskirts and neighbouring districts, approach the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) to avail of affordable healthcare services, their accompanying attendants complain of having to foot high bills – for food. Mentioning it costing a minimum Rs 200 a day to dine at the private outlets functioning on the hospital premises, the attendants of patients say they are forced to either compromise on quality or join serpentine queues to receive free food supplied by good Samaritans. According to sources, more than a thousand patients at the hospital are served food thrice a day.

Their attendants, however, are left to either buy food from any of the three private outlets on the premises of the hospital or approach the food joints outside. Nagamuthu of Thuraiyur, whose wife is under treatment at the hospital for the past two weeks, said, “Two idlis cost about Rs 25, meals Rs 70, and three chappatis, about Rs 50. We hence have to shell out at least Rs 200 per person. We would need to set apart another Rs 200 daily for medicines. As I feel the pinch for money now I am dependent on the food distributed for free.”

Alagu, whose husband Selvaraj has been in the hospital with a fractured leg for the past few months, said, “The hospital serves food for patients but not for attendants. Exceptions should be made for those attending to long-time inpatients. Without Rs 200 to Rs 250, one can't buy food in the outlets on hospital campus.” Selvaraj is a construction worker. Mentioning the nearest Amma Canteen to be at least 45 minutes away from the ward where Selvaraj is admitted, Alagu also remarked how food bought outside at lower rates is unhealthy for consumption on a regular basis.