Tamil Nadu: Fleeing molesters, Kerala woman runs into traffic, dies

VILLUPURAM: A 20-year-old, S Pavitra from Thrissur, Kerala, allegedly died after running into traffic while fleeing from two men who attempted to misbehave with her. She had been travelling with her partner, P Ramesh (21) from Madhavaram, Chennai, to Tiruvannamalai during the wee hours of Saturday when the incident took place.

Police said Pavitra had been working in a textile showroom in Chennai while Ramesh is an undergraduate student at a city college. “

According to Ramesh’s statement, the both of them had started to Tiruvannamalai on Friday night. Right after the Olakkur tollgate, two men on a bike blocked them, snatched Ramesh’s phone and attempted to misbehave with Pavitra. In a bid to escape them, Pavitra ran onto the road, when she got hit by a car. Notably, after hitting Pavitra, the car sped away, so did the two unidentified men,” they said.