Tamil Nadu: Fleeing molesters, Kerala woman runs into traffic, dies

VILLUPURAM: A 20-year-old, S Pavitra from Thrissur, Kerala, allegedly died after running into traffic while fleeing from two men who attempted to misbehave with her. She had been travelling with her partner, P Ramesh (21) from Madhavaram, Chennai, to Tiruvannamalai during the wee hours of Saturday when the incident took place.
Police said Pavitra had been working in a textile showroom in Chennai while Ramesh is an undergraduate student at a city college. “
According to Ramesh’s statement, the both of them had started to Tiruvannamalai on Friday night. Right after the Olakkur tollgate, two men on a bike blocked them, snatched Ramesh’s phone and attempted to misbehave with Pavitra. In a bid to escape them, Pavitra ran onto the road, when she got hit by a car. Notably, after hitting Pavitra, the car sped away, so did the two unidentified men,” they said.
Authorities have launched a thorough probe into the incident, with Deputy IG Disha Mittal and DSP Deepak Siwach visiting the crime scene to gather information.
A special team has also been formed to aid in the investigation.
“We are yet to arrest the accused. Our probe into Ramesh’s statement is currently underway, as we have doubts regarding the same. In one or two days, things will clear up,” stated a senior police official.