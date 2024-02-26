Tamil Nadu: Forest dept to radio-collar 20 Nilgiri tahrs; census in April

CHENNAI: The state forest department has received permission to capture 20 Nilgiri tahrs, which is the state animal, for radio-collaring and collection of samples to understand what is causing giant lymph nodes in some of them.

Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE that the union government has given the approval. “The permission to capture 20 tahrs is for the entire project period of five years. We are currently in the process of procuring radio collars. To start with, we may radio-collar about half-a-dozen animals.”

Meanwhile, a first-ever synchronised census of Nilgiri tahrs in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is planned during the third week of April. Currently, a population estimation is underway in the fragmented forest patches, where there is past documented presence of tahr.

The Nilgiri Tahr Conservation Project was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last year to protect the endangered species. As per last assessment done by WWF India, there are only 3,122 Nilgiri tahrs left in the wild in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There are 123 habitat fragments totalling an area of 798.6 sq.km with the confirmed occurrence of Nilgiri tahrs.