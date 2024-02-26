Tamil Nadu: Young writers say not invited to speak at Kanniyakumari book fair

Any opportunity to speak at the fair will give the young generation writers a fillip, he added. Writer Prabhu Dharmaraj (40) from Nagercoil said that he did not even know about the book fair, and added that only a section of writers were invited to speak. Concurring with Dharmaraj, 27-year-old writer S Saju said that upcoming writers should have been invited to share a few words as well. "But the organisers said that only two writers can speak daily. So, a total of 20 writers have been invited to speak over 10 days," he added.

According to officials, prior to the book fair, the district administration had conducted a meeting with writers and publishers, who had suggested a list of writers, who were later invited to speak at the fair. When contacted, District Collector PN Sridhar said that if the interested writers had given a representation before the book fair, they would have been given the opportunity to speak as well.