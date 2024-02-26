TASMAC buy-back scheme across TN soon

ERODE: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) would extend the scheme to buy back empty liquor bottles across Tamil Nadu soon, Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Minister Muthusamy said, “TASMAC is being overhauled and 500 outlets were closed in the last financial year, following requests from public. The plan to buy back empty liquor bottles from consumers will be implemented in all districts of Tamil Nadu soon. A tender has been called for it.”

The minister also explained about de-addiction measures for alcoholics in the state. “Rather than selling liquor, the objective of the government is to rehabilitate addicts, and the government is taking steps towards it. We have announced prizes to volunteers who help alcoholics recover from the habit. Counselling has also been arranged for them. The details of people who recovered from alcoholism will be released soon.”

Muthusamy further said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would mark the birthday of party president and chief minister M K Stalin by distributing welfare assistance to the needy instead of organising grand celebrations, as instructed by the CM. CM Stalin’s birthday is on March 1.