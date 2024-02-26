Why didn’t DMK MPs fight for TN’s rights in Parliament, asks Palaniswami

SALEM: DMK MPs did not put up a strong fight in Parliament to get funds from centre for flood relief, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Salem to mark the 76th birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has been saying every day that the union government is yet to release flood relief funds. Why did not the MPs of the DMK and its allies raise the issue vociferously in Parliament? Why did not they fight for it to the point where Parliament got stalled? What is the use of talking in Tamil Nadu?” Stating that AIADMK had always fought for the state’s rights, the former chief minister claimed that AIADMK MPs raised 16,619 questions in Parliament from 2014-2019, whereas DMK MPs raised 9,695 in five years.

Criticising expelled leader O Panneerselvam, he said, “AIADMK is currently very strong in Tamil Nadu. After our leader Jayalalithaa’s demise, some traitors betrayed the AIADMK and voted against the regime during trust vote. I am telling them now that no one can destroy AIADMK because the party is run by cadres.”