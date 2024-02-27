30-year-old techie, his parents held over suicide of wife, in-laws in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man and his parents were arrested here on Monday over the suicide of his wife three days ago. They have been booked for abetment of suicide by the Kavundampalayam police in Coimbatore city.
The arrested people are S Deekshit (30), an IT sector employee based in Bengaluru, his father P Sivakumar (59) and his mother Latha (55) who are residents of Vadavalli. They were arrested and remanded to the prison on Monday, said police.
Deekshit’s wife Diya Gayathri (25) and her parents R Ganesan (65) and G Vimala (56) were found dead at their residence at Jawahar Nagar on TVS Nagar road, near Kavundampalayam, in Coimbatore city on Friday night.
Diya, who was an employee of an IT firm in Bengaluru, got married to Deekshit in September 2023. A month ago, Diya separated from Deekshit and returned to Coimbatore, and started to live with her parents. However, the entire family was depressed following Diya’s marital troubles. On Friday night the three ended their life by suicide.
The probe into the incident was based on a suicide note and email conversations between Diya and Deekshit. The evidence reportedly confirmed that Deekshit and his parents had a role in abetting the suicide of his wife and in-laws, said police sources. The police officer stated that they were arrested following the investigation.