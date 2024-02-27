Andhra Pradesh bid to construct check dam on Palar river draws criticism

TIRUPATTUR: With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing allocation of Rs 215 crore funds for constructing a check dam in Palar river at Shanthipuram in Kuppam constituency, activists in Tamil Nadu have claimed the proposed construction is against the inter-state river water sharing agreement outlined in Schedule A of the Madras-Mysore Agreement of 1892 and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to stop the construction.

Palar river activist and a member of the Rivers of Ecology Committee, Ashokan, said as per the Madras-Mysore Agreement, 1892, Clause II of Schedule A, the upstream state should not build any ayacut or any structure to obstruct, divert, or store the waters of the river across any part of the 15 main rivers named in Schedule A appended to the agreement without the previous consent of the downstream state, and in this matter, it is Palar in Tamil Nadu.

“The 23rd check dam in AP will have significant implications for the downstream state of Tamil Nadu. This is an indication of the continuous violation of the AP government with the inter-state Palar River sharing agreement, and the Tamil Nadu government should not be watching this happen,” Ashokan said.