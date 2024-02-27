CMCH sanitary worker faints while handling ‘hazardous’ toilet cleaner

COIMBATORE: A section of housekeeping staff at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a protest on the hospital campus on Monday after one of the workers fell ill after handling hazardous chemicals to clean toilets.
The protesters included sanitary workers and security personnel. They alleged the sanitary worker who experienced breathing difficulties while cleaning the toilet on Sunday had sub-standard safety gear.
On Monday over 70 housekeeping labourers of CMCH boycotted their work and staged a sit-in protest at the hospital campus against the working conditions.
Over 100 housekeeping labourers have been working in the CMCH as contract labourers. They have been complaining against the contractor over poor quality safety gear and the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) for mistreating them.
One of the housekeeping workers, S Srividya, told TNIE, “One of our workers, Irulaye (37) was made to clean the toilets using a very hazardous and banned chemical. She was wearing safety gear given by the management. As it was of poor quality, she suffocated, fainted and fell sick.
She is currently undergoing treatment. Despite complaining about the chemicals and safety gear multiple times, no actions were taken by the contractor. On the other hand, RMO Saravana Priya has been abusing and tormenting us. We held a protest demanding to address these issues.”
Speaking to TNIE, CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said, “Currently, the affected woman is recovering well and her health condition is stable. Three HODs/professors from our hospital are looking after the patient. No hazardous chemicals are used for cleaning in the hospital premises. Also, none of the workers informed us about the safety gear issue earlier. They didn’t bring it to our attention before. Regarding the complaint against RMO, she is just doing her job and nothing else.”