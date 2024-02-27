CMCH sanitary worker faints while handling ‘hazardous’ toilet cleaner

COIMBATORE: A section of housekeeping staff at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a protest on the hospital campus on Monday after one of the workers fell ill after handling hazardous chemicals to clean toilets.

The protesters included sanitary workers and security personnel. They alleged the sanitary worker who experienced breathing difficulties while cleaning the toilet on Sunday had sub-standard safety gear.

On Monday over 70 housekeeping labourers of CMCH boycotted their work and staged a sit-in protest at the hospital campus against the working conditions.

Over 100 housekeeping labourers have been working in the CMCH as contract labourers. They have been complaining against the contractor over poor quality safety gear and the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) for mistreating them.