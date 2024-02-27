Congress, fishermen press TN govt to rescue stranded fishers in Muscat

Despite the struggles, the stranded fishermen managed to contact the Indian embassy there, and alleged that the boat owners had asked for money in return for their passports. Thus, the fishermen's association has requested the embassy to rescue the stranded fishermen and offer compensation of Rs 1 lakh to them. The affected fishermen's families also protested along with AITUC.



Apart from the protest, the district collector received 318 petitions over issues dealing with patta, pensions, and others. Multiple other protests were staged near the collectorate. While middle school teachers protested to increase their salaries in line with the GO, a group of supporters of Ramar Pandian, who was recently murdered, sought justice and action against the perpetrators. Revenue department officials staged a sit-in protest pressing the state government to address their demands.