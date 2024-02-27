Desperate family attempts self-immolation over fraud in Thootukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A family of four persons attempted to self-immolate themselves at the collectorate campus on Monday demanding action against a mason, who had allegedly cheated them of Rs 8 lakh. According to sources, Selvan, his wife, and four children, residents of Pitchivilai near Tiruchendur, attempted the extreme step after the district administration failed to take necessary action to recover the money, despite multiple petitions submitted by the family. However, they were prevented from the bid by the police present at the college campus.
Selvan said that he had given Rs 9 lakh to a mason, Ramachandran, and one Mayithran for building a house, but the duo abandoned the construction activity after the brickwork, leaving cement plastering and furniture works pending.
"We asked the mason, who is also a member of the Hindu Munnani outfit, to return the money, but he refused. My family, including two disabled children, are living in public places and temples now," Selvan said.
Meanwhile, the Murappanadu public urged the district administration to remove the ring wells dug along Thamirabarani riverbed in the village, claiming that they pose a severe threat to the devotees arriving at the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple.
At least 75 ring wells have been dug along the riverbed to provide drinking water to far off places. The villagers, in their petition, stated that the wells also blocked water flow and caused flooding during heavy rains.
"Several hundred devotees visiting Kailasanathar temple take holy dips at the river and the ring wells endanger their lives. The government should remove the existing wells and propose new schemes to other suitable places,"they said.
The residents, led by Pavithra of E Lakshmipuram in Sivagnanapuram panchayat, said the village, which houses 100 families, was in need of a ration shop as the existing one was located 3 km away.
"Due to the unavailability of anganwadis, at least 20 children are taken for farm work by parents. The Lakshmipuram-Sivagnanapuram link road continues to be filled with potholes for over a decade now. The combined water scheme from Seevelaperi was stopped after floods, and hence the district administration must take efforts to cater to drinking water needs," said Pavithra.