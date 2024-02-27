Farmers want Athikadavu project named after Bhavani river in TN

TIRUPPUR: The Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) could be renamed as Bhavani water supply scheme if the government heeds to the requests of farmers.
The scheme envisages drawing surplus water from the Bhavani river and supplying it to drought prone areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. Hence the demand to name it after the river.
Speaking to TNIE, Athikadavu Avinashi Project - Struggle committee convenor Dr D Prabhu said,”Since water for the project is drawn from Bhavani, naming the project after the river will be appropriate. It could be called Athikadavu- Bhavani Water scheme or Bhavani Water scheme. We will send a proposal to the government about adding Bhavani to the scheme.”
Federation of Farmers’ Association secretary C Nallusamy said, “The project had several names earlier like Kalingarayan-Karamadai Water scheme. But the most popular was Athikadavu Avinashi Project as water will be diverted to the Avinashi which is the most drought prone region. When we look at a geographical and hydrological angle, the region comes under the Cauvery basin and the Bhavani Basin is a sub basin. Since the source of Bhavani waters, the project should be named after the river”
Chief Engineer - WRO-PWD Department (Coimbatore Zone) P Sivalingam, “The request by some farmers to add Bhavani to the project name logical. Athikadavu is a spot near Pillur dam in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. The original plan of the scheme was to build an open canal leading to Perundurai (in Erode) and this schedule was proposed as the water will flow through gravity.
Hence the name - Athikadavu was added to the project. One of the major beneficiaries was Avinashi, where many ponds were located. The project was known as Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) for several decades. But, the idea was changed to drawing surplus water from Bhavani river. ”