Farmers want Athikadavu project named after Bhavani river in TN

TIRUPPUR: The Athikadavu Avinashi Project (AAP) could be renamed as Bhavani water supply scheme if the government heeds to the requests of farmers.

The scheme envisages drawing surplus water from the Bhavani river and supplying it to drought prone areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. Hence the demand to name it after the river.

Speaking to TNIE, Athikadavu Avinashi Project - Struggle committee convenor Dr D Prabhu said,”Since water for the project is drawn from Bhavani, naming the project after the river will be appropriate. It could be called Athikadavu- Bhavani Water scheme or Bhavani Water scheme. We will send a proposal to the government about adding Bhavani to the scheme.”