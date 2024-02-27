Former DMK MLA, 11 others acquitted in 2021 murder case

CHENNAI: A special court for MP/MLA cases on Monday acquitted 11 people, including former DMK MLA B Ranganathan, accused in the murder of a man who fought against land grabbing, in 2012 in Chennai.

“The prosecution has not proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and they are held not guilty of the charges levelled against them. Accordingly, they are acquitted of their respective charges,” special court judge K Ravi said in the judgment.

Ranganathan, A Syed Ibrahim, M Selvam, R Sathish, J Murali, L Kumar, P Thanikachalam, O Anandan, A Senthamizharasan, S Kesavan, and TRC Venkatesh were acquitted in the case.