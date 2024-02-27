IIT-Madras’ new AI model can ascertain age of a foetus

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) in association with Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, has developed the first India-specific artificial intelligence (AI) model to determine the age of a foetus in a pregnant woman, an official release by IIT-Madras said.

According to researchers, accurate gestational age’ (GA) is necessary for the appropriate care of pregnant women and for determining precise delivery dates.

Called “Garbhini-GA2”, this is the first late-trimester GA estimation model to be developed and validated using Indian population data.