IIT-Madras’ new AI model can ascertain age of a foetus

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) in association with Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, has developed the first India-specific artificial intelligence (AI) model to determine the age of a foetus in a pregnant woman, an official release by IIT-Madras said.
According to researchers, accurate gestational age’ (GA) is necessary for the appropriate care of pregnant women and for determining precise delivery dates.
Called “Garbhini-GA2”, this is the first late-trimester GA estimation model to be developed and validated using Indian population data.
This new GA model can improve the care delivered by obstetricians and neonatologists, thus reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in India, the release said.
Himanshu Sinha, IIT-Madras faculty who led data science work for this research, said, “We are utilising advanced data science techniques to build tools to predict unfavourable birth outcome. The first step is to develop GA models that perform much better.”