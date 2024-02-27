INDIA alliance has conceded defeat, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu rally

TIRUPPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the constituents of INDIA bloc have accepted defeat, but intend to loot Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the valedictory of BJP state unit President K Annamalai's state-wide yatra here, Modi took on the opposition and said that during the last 10 years, the Centre has given more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past, apparently referring to the UPA period.

Chanting the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan and trying to drive home its message of development for all, the Prime Minister asserted, "When Modi works, he works for everyone."

No INDIA bloc member speaks about development or education; they are only bothered about their families, Modi claimed.

He pointed out that former chief minister Late MGR did not practise dynasty politics and slammed the DMK's dynasty politics as an insult to Ramachandran -- who is still remembered by the people of Tamil Nadu for his work.

MGR promoted people based on talent and not on the basis of family, he added.