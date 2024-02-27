Official not furnishing info sought via RTI Act, alleges petitioner in TN

MADURAI: A public information officer, who was fined Rs 5,000 by the State Public Information Commissioner and asked to provide requested details to a petitioner, has failed to abide by the instruction even after months of passing the order.
According to sources, M Sakthi, who was working as an executive engineer at the TANGEDCO office in Periyakulam, submitted an RTI petition with Bala Boomi, TANGEDCO public information officer at the TNEB Executive Engineer office in Periyakulam, on December 4, 2021 seeking a few documents regarding a case pending against him.
However, the officer failed to furnish the required documents. Following this, Sakthi submitted the first appeal on February 8, 2022, and later a second appeal with State Public Information Commissioner M Sridhar on March 19, 2022.
Subsequently, the commissioner ordered Bala Boomi to furnish the requested documents to the petitioner on November 28, 2022. Failing which, Sridhar also warned the officer of action under sections of 20(1), 20(2) and 19(8)(b) of RTI Act, sources said.
Despite the order, Bala Boomi did not furnish the said details and was hence slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for causing mental and physical stress to the petitioner. Sridhar also asked the officer to send an acknowledgement to the State Information Commissioner's office after furnishing the documents. However, the officer has not yet followed the instructions, sources added.
Speaking to TNIE, petitioner Sakthi said that while he was working as an executive officer in Periyakulam, superintending engineer G Umadevi allegedly issued a charge memo against him.
"A hearing is under way at a Special Court under the SC/ST (POA) Act in Theni in this connection, for which I have to furnish a few documents. Hence, I approached Bala Boomi and filed a petition," Sakthi alleged.
Meanwhile, RTI activist M Ramakrishnan said the Act was a boon for common people as it helped to unravel hidden truths and disclose corruption.
"Governor RN Ravi and higher officials of his office must intervene and ensure the proper implementation of the RTI Act and its processes, thereby aiding people to receive the real benefits of the Act," he added.