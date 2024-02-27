Official not furnishing info sought via RTI Act, alleges petitioner in TN

MADURAI: A public information officer, who was fined Rs 5,000 by the State Public Information Commissioner and asked to provide requested details to a petitioner, has failed to abide by the instruction even after months of passing the order.

According to sources, M Sakthi, who was working as an executive engineer at the TANGEDCO office in Periyakulam, submitted an RTI petition with Bala Boomi, TANGEDCO public information officer at the TNEB Executive Engineer office in Periyakulam, on December 4, 2021 seeking a few documents regarding a case pending against him.



However, the officer failed to furnish the required documents. Following this, Sakthi submitted the first appeal on February 8, 2022, and later a second appeal with State Public Information Commissioner M Sridhar on March 19, 2022.

Subsequently, the commissioner ordered Bala Boomi to furnish the requested documents to the petitioner on November 28, 2022. Failing which, Sridhar also warned the officer of action under sections of 20(1), 20(2) and 19(8)(b) of RTI Act, sources said.



Despite the order, Bala Boomi did not furnish the said details and was hence slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for causing mental and physical stress to the petitioner. Sridhar also asked the officer to send an acknowledgement to the State Information Commissioner's office after furnishing the documents. However, the officer has not yet followed the instructions, sources added.