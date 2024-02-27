One fisherman killed, brother drowns in clash between two groups midsea in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: In a midsea clash that broke out between two fisher groups near Nagapattinam on Sunday evening, one fisherman was killed, his brother got drowned, and another brother was hospitalised with grievous injuries. Seven people were arrested on Monday for the murder. Search is still on to trace the man who drowned.

The clash broke out after a group of fishers on a trawler from Keechankuppam allegedly damaged the net of Akkaraipettai fishermen while fishing in the sea. When questioned about the incident, the Keechankuppam fishers rammed their trawler into the motor boat of Akkaraipettai fishers and assaulted them, sources said.

According to police, three brothers from Akkaraipettai — S Athmanathan (33) S Sivanesaselvam (25) and S Kalathinathan (21) — had left for fishing on a boat owned by their fourth brother S Santhosh from Nagapattinam on Sunday around 4 pm. They were fishing sardines around two nautical miles east of their village. Around 5.30pm, a mechanized boat (trawler) from Keechankuppam slashed through their net deployed in the waters. The infuriated brothers confronted them and an altercation broke out.

Cops deployed to prevent clash between villagers

“Around eight fishers hurled iron sinker weights of their fishing nets at us. They also rammed our boats with their trawler,” Athmanathan who suffered a fracture in his left arm told officials. “Our boat got upended in the impact and we sat on our capsized boat trying to stay afloat. But they again ruthlessly rammed their trawler into our boat and we lost balance and fell into the sea,” he said.