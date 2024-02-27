PM lays stone for modernisation of 34 TN railway stations

Speaking at the event, PM accorded a special mention for redevelopment of Kumbakonam station. He said the proposed redevelopment would render an architectural facelift to the station by combining Chola-Dravidian style of architecture.

Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Murugan took part in the inaugural ceremony at St.Thomas Mount and Mettupalayam stations, respectively. Governor thanked the PM on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu stating the initiative would lead to historic transformation of rail infrastructure in the state.

All the function venues were virtually connected to the Central function. Prizes were distributed during the function to school students who had won awards at various competitions held as run up to the event.

The redevelopment of Chennai Beach station, with an estimated cost of Rs 14.58 crore, involves upgrading platforms, improved waiting areas, modern signage, and improved integration with MRTS and MTC.

The redevelopment of Guindy station, costing Rs 13.5 crore, includes provision of better approach roads, a new booking office, and enhancements to platform and circulating areas.

A railway official explained, “The modernisation of stations will be taken up in a phased manner.”