PM Modi to land in Madurai on Tuesday, meet with MSMEs on agenda

He will launch two major initiatives - TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility and CII Centre of Excellence, which has been designed to provide a fillip to the MSMEs, and help them integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant. PM Modi is also likely to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Following a halt in Madurai, the PM will then depart for the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi, on Wednesday morning. The prime minister's schedule also entails him to lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at the VOC port and inaugurate various projects, including desalination plant, hydrogen production, and bunkering facility aimed at turning the port into the first green hydrogen hub port of the country.

