Ramps, interpreters make Coimbatore police stations accessible

According to sources, police stations will have facilities such as wheelchairs, ramps, a buzzer system, and other amenities. The NGO will also arrange sign language interpreters and special educators for those in need. Volunteers will help the visually impaired individuals in filing FIRs in audio format. This initiative has been launched for the first time in Coimbatore and there are plans to extend it to 39 police stations in the city and the police Commissionerate.

Swarga Foundation’s founder, J Swarnalatha, stated, “We have made all police stations and establishments, 10 government schools, and the railway station accessible in Coimbatore.”

Balakrishnan added that future police stations will be designed with ramps and lifts, while existing ones will be modified to enhance accessibility and facilitate convenience for complainants.

“We hope this initiative will bridge the gap between police and disabled people. The facilities will encourage many to seek help of police. Especially those who are deaf, unable to speak, or visually impaired, cannot file complaints without assistance. It will be of great benefit to those with such disabilities,” said T Sadasivam, Coordinator of the National Federation of Blind (NFB).