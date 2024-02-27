Restore Sanathkumar river: Dharmapuri residents

Speaking to TNIE, N Anandan from Dharmapuri, said, “Sanathkumar river in Dharmapuri hails from the Eastern ghats at Vathalmalai and it passes through Nallampalli, Dharmapuri and other taluks before making its way into the Thenpennai river. If this river is revived, it would provide fresh water to dozens of lakes including Cholavarayan, Adhiyamankottai, Elakkiampatti, Ramakkal and over two dozen other minor lakes.”

M Umashankar, organiser of the Dharmapuri Peoples Forum said, “The Sanathkumar river is rife with encroachments and sewage. It used to be over 90 feet wide but now it is merely a few metres wide due to encroachment. Moreover, the waste and sewage in the municipality have been draining into the river leaving it completely polluted. A massive clean -up of both the river and the encroachments is a must.”

Dharmapuri MLA S P Venkateshwaran who commented on the matter said, “During the recent Assembly budget, we requested the government to take steps to revive the river. A special scheme must be sanctioned to revive it.” Dharmapuri Municipality officials said, “We sent a proposal to the state government seeking `50 crore fund for the renovation of the river. However, so far there has been no reply.”