'Seniority of teachers a hurdle in bringing SC schools under school education department in TN'

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after the state government announced to bring schools under various departments, including Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (AD&TW) Department, under the umbrella of the school education department, progress has been at a snail’s pace as deciding seniority of teachers is a major stumbling block.

“The discussion on the merger is still in the preliminary stage. The announcement includes government schools under various departments as well as government-aided schools under the HR and CE departments. The procedures for taking over government and government-aided schools are different. We are still discussing how to go about it as deciding the seniority of teachers is also a major problem,” said a senior official from the school education department.

A state functionary of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Teacher Warden Association said similar attempts were made earlier, but were not fruitful as teachers and officials in the school education department were against it owing to fear of losing seniority. “With many of these schools in interior areas where the population of SC/ST people is high, there are also chances of gradual shutting down of these schools citing low strength,” the functionary added.