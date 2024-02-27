Snacks given at FSSAI event in Tamil Nadu sans manufacturing, expiry details

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have been conducting raids on eateries/shops in the city and taking penal action on shops that lacked hygiene or sold food packets without mentioning the expiry dates.

But food packets distributed to guests at its official event on Sunday didn’t have details like date of manufacturing, packing or expiry dates, which made the participants wonder if FSSAI practices what it preaches.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi remotely inaugurated FSSAI’s advanced lab on Race Course Road. Guests were given packets of cashew pakora and Kaju Katli, prepared by the Aroma Bakery. But the packets did not have any details.