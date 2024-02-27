Vilavancode seat declared vacant; Tamil Nadu Assembly secretariat informs Chief Electoral Officer

CHENNAI: The state assembly secretariat on Monday declared the Vilavancode constituency vacant and formally sent a communication in this regard to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

“Resignation-vacancy caused in Assembly consequent to the resignation of S Vijayadharani elected from Vilavancode constituency,” the Assembly website said.

Now, it is up to the Election Commission of India to decide whether to conduct by-election in Vilavancode constituency along with the Lok Sabha election or hold it later.

When asked about the status of Thirukoyilur constituency which was represented by former minister K Ponmudy, a senior official told TNIE it is under the consideration of the Assembly speaker.