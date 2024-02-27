Vilavancode seat declared vacant; Tamil Nadu Assembly secretariat informs Chief Electoral Officer

CHENNAI: The state assembly secretariat on Monday declared the Vilavancode constituency vacant and formally sent a communication in this regard to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.
“Resignation-vacancy caused in Assembly consequent to the resignation of S Vijayadharani elected from Vilavancode constituency,” the Assembly website said.
Now, it is up to the Election Commission of India to decide whether to conduct by-election in Vilavancode constituency along with the Lok Sabha election or hold it later.
When asked about the status of Thirukoyilur constituency which was represented by former minister K Ponmudy, a senior official told TNIE it is under the consideration of the Assembly speaker.
The Supreme Court, on January 30, refused to grant interim stay to the three-year jail sentence ordered by the Madras HC to Ponmudy and his wife in a disproportionate assets case. Following the conviction, Ponmudy’s name was removed from the list of the council of ministers on the Tamil Nadu government website. However, in the list of members of the Assembly, Ponmudy continues to represent Thirukoyilur constituency.
Sources said when P Balakrishna Reddy was disqualified following a court verdict in 2019 and the seat was declared vacant after many weeks since an appeal by him was pending in the apex court. Now, Ponmudy’s appeal is also pending before the Supreme Court and the Assembly Secretariat might be waiting for further legal developments.
Earlier in the day, Sahoo, in an informal chat with reporters at the secretariat, said he was yet to receive any information about the Vilavancode and Thirukoyilur constituencies falling vacant. On whether any time limit is there for the Assembly Secretariat to notify a vacancy in any constituency, the CEO said he did not come across any such deadline.
The CEO, in a statement, said 25 companies of CAPFs have been allotted to TN by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the Lok Sabha election.