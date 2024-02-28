20 sub-stations among Rs 9,000 crore completed projects unveiled by Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated works completed at a total cost of Rs 8,801.93 crore for various departments and laid the foundation stone for projects to be implemented at a total cost of Rs 1,615.29 crore, through video conference.

Stalin inaugurated facilities for the energy department which included 20 sub-stations at a cost of Rs 7,514.50 crore in various parts of the state. Among these, the state’s first 765 KV gas-insulated switchgear substation, situated in Tiruvallur and Kallakurichi districts, took the spotlight.

These substations, along with others, strategically placed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, The Nilgiris, and Nagapattinam districts, aim to bolster the state’s power distribution network. Furthermore, Stalin unveiled the upgraded capacity of 69 existing transformers to 1,089 mega volt amperes across 67 substations, at the cost of Rs 209.1 crore. Additionally, a new superintending office building, valued at Rs 4.95 crore, was inaugurated in Nagapattinam.

The CM inaugurated Rs 9.75-crore second pedestrian subway of the Central Square Project, located near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Chennai Medical College and across Evening Bazaar Road and Poonamallee High Road junction. This project aims to provide integrated multi-modal connectivity between central railway station, suburban railway terminal, Park Station (suburban), Park Town station (MRTS), central metro station, Ripon Building (Greater Chennai Corporation), office of general manager, Southern Railway, and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Stalin also released 108 rare devotional works which included nationalised works, history of key spiritual places, etc, in the presence of heads of Tiruvannamalai Adheenam, Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, Perur Adheenam, Mailam Bommapuram Adheenam, Thoothukudi Sengol Adheenam, Sooriyanar Kovil Adheenam, Velakurichi Adheenam, Tamil scholars Suki Sivam and Satyavel Muruganar.