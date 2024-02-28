Children of docs who die in service to get govt jobs

CHENNAI: Government jobs on compassionate grounds will be given to children of government doctors who died while in service, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian while handing over `1 crore each from the Doctors Corpus Fund to family members of seven doctors who died in 2022, on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services were instructed to take steps to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible. Children of doctors who died in the last three years can apply for the vacant post, said Subramanian.

The health minister added in case the eligible candidates want to apply for junior assistant posts and cannot wait for a longer period since there are less vacancies in the post, they can take six months of type writing training and apply for the typist post. Around 11,000 willing doctors donate `500 each every month to the Doctors Corpus Fund. Earlier, `50 lakh was given to the family members of doctors, Subramanian said.