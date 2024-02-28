Day after youth’s suicide, mom ‘falls’ to death from police van in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR : A woman died on Tuesday after she allegedly fell from a police vehicle she was travelling in to receive the body of her son, who died by suicide following alleged custodial torture two days ago near Arupukottai.

On Sunday, 25-year-old Karnan went to the police station in connection with a theft case involving his father. However, after the inquiry, he returned home and allegedly died by suicide. Meanwhile, Karnan’s family members alleged custodial torture, and also suspected foul play over his mother Devi’s death. Police officers, however, refuted the allegations.

S Prithviraj, a former village administrative officer left his house to attend a family event on February 21 and returned home late at night. The next morning, he discovered that the doors of the cupboards in his bedroom were open. “I noticed that Rs 2.6 lakh cash and watches worth Rs 9,000 were missing,” Prithviraj stated in his plaint to the Arupukottai Town Police.

Police sources said that based on a confession, Karnan’s father Manikkam was arrested in connection with the case and Rs 70,000 was recovered from the accused. Karnan accompanied his father to the police station on Sunday. However, after the inquiry, Karnan was sent back. Police alleged that Karnan killed himself as he was embarrassed by his father’s crime. “Manikkam was previously involved in around 40 cases of break-ins. After a thorough probe, he was remanded to judicial custody,” police said.