‘DMK humiliated TN, we will protest on March 4’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the party’s youth brigades will be staging demonstration in front of the offices of collectors in all districts on March 4 condemning the DMK government for ‘causing a huge humiliation’ to Tamil Nadu since the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three Tamils in New Delhi in connection drug trafficking and that A Jaffer Sadiq, expelled deputy organiser of DMK’s NRI Wing in Chennai West district, is the kingpin.

The demonstration would also condemn the DMK government for the ‘total deterioration’ of law and order in the state and for allowing Tamil Nadu to become a centre for narcotic substances.

In a statement here, Palaniswami said he has been raising the issue of the prevalence of narcotics time and again after the DMK government assumed office and urged the government to take action to arrest this trend. He alleged that school and college students have been affected badly owing to the availability of narcotic substances. Despite this, the government did not take any action.

“Now the news about a DMK functionary’s involvement in drug trafficking has shocked the people of Tamil Nadu. The photos of Sadiq with Chief Minister MK Stalin, and many ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin and DGP Shankar Jiwal are doing the rounds on social media,” Palaniswami said.