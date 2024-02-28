Min: Container terminal at VOC to boost TN economy

CHENNAI: Thoothkudi will emerge as the first transhipment hub port of east coast of India and the first green hydrogen hub of the country following inauguration of Rs 7,056 crore outer harbour container terminal project along with the launch of numerous other initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

He was addressing a press conference on Tuesday along with Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Thakur and Union Shipping and Ports Secretary TK Ramachandaran on the eve of the inauguration of slew of projects worth Rs 17,000 crore by Modi.

Sonowal said, “The outer harbour container terminal project at VOC port will increase the container capacity by nearly five-fold besides boosting the economy of the state. It will also reduce the logistics cost and time, thereby saving thousands of crores annually.”

On VOC port becoming the first green hydrogen hub, Ramachandran said the ecosystem as well as the demonstrable vessel which will use this hydrogen will be launched on Wednesday.

The port has developed renewable energy over the last few years. It has solar, wind energy and offshore wind energy, which is being developed. All these are part of National Hydrogen Mission, he said.

Almost 400 acres of land has been given on lease to major electrolyser companies on lease and they will be starting production. Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 115 crore has been sanctioned by MNRE for doing a pilot plant for production, bunkering and storage of green hydrogen. This will also be launched on Thursday.

Separately, the foundation stone for Rs 110 crore desalination plant to produce hydrogen will also be laid by Modi. According to sources, a pact has been signed with National Thermal Power Corporation for installation of green hydrogen production facility.

Sonowal said that the hydrogen fuel cell ferry built by Cochin Shipyard Limited will be launched as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. This zero-emission, zero-noise vessel is a revolutionary step towards India becoming a hydrogen fuel vessel manufacturer. The Shipping Corporation of India will convert the existing two ships to run on green hydrogen and it has been targeted to convert at least 50% of all tugs into green tugs by 2030.

He also said Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor would take shape soon. This would significantly reduce the time required to transport cargo between India and far east Russia from 40 to 24 days. A remarkable transformation has taken place in the capacity and efficiency of three major ports in Tamil Nadu, witnessing a doubling of their throughput from approximately 167 MTPA to 338 MTPA.

TNCC to stage black-flag protest against Modi visit

TNCC has scheduled a black-flag protest near Chennai collectorate on Wednesday against PM Narendra Modi’s visit to TN. The stir will highlight the lack of urgency in addressing the concerns of fishermen. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai will lead the protest. Congress Assembly floor leader S Rajeshkumar and elected representatives will take part.