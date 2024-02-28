Over 14K revenue officials in TN begin indefinite strike

CHENNAI: From office assistants to tahsildars, over 14,000 employees of the revenue department across the state commenced their indefinite strike on Tuesday urging the state to fulfil its demands that include creation of deputy tahsildar posts.

Talking to TNIE, MP Murugaian, president of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association said the employees and officials were forced to start an indefinite strike since their two earlier requests were ignored by the government. He said Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran spoke to the office-bearers and assured them that a G.O. would be issued to fulfil their demands. “Similar promises were given earlier but they were not kept,” he said.

Murugaiyan said in May last a solution was reached at a high-level meeting participated by the representatives of the association. “But for the past 10 months, the government has not passed any orders to execute the promises,” he said, adding the revenue officials are engaged in implementing all flagship programmes of the government.

“The revenue department is issuing as many as one crore certificates per year through online services. However, the government is refusing to create the post of deputy tahsildar (certificates) in the tahsildar offices. When promotion panels were redrafted, certain higher cadre posts were reversed as lower cadre posts. Out of mental agony, four officials died. This anomaly has to be set right,” he said.