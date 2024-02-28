PM Modi accuses DMK government of blocking Central’s projects

TIRUNELVELI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the DMK government is blocking welfare projects being introduced by the Central government for Tamil Nadu, addressing his party cadre here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister further lashed out at DMK and its ally Congress, alleging they created a rift among people and slammed them for dynasty politics.

"The welfare schemes of the Central government have brought the people of Tamil Nadu closer to New Delhi. Five years ago, only 21 lakh people had drinking water connection at their homes in Tamil Nadu," said Modi.

"However, this count has increased to one crore now. About 40 lakh women in Tamil Nadu have got a gas cylinder facility. Whenever India grows, Tamil Nadu grows."

Modi went on to say how the DMK government has been blocking welfare projects being introduced by the Central government for Tamil Nadu. He added that despite this, more projects are brought for the benefit of the people of this State.

"The DMK has indulged in hate politics. Some people are politicising Hindi and Tamil languages. However, the Union Minister of State L Murugan from Tamil Nadu has been elected MP from a Hindi-speaking State," he added.

Modi said that the DMK had published an advertisement on Wednesday in the newspapers by printing the images of Chinese rockets for the function of laying foundation stone to the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport.

Asserting his party will win over 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections, he said, "even the Opposition is saying the BJP and NDA" will win more seats this time.

(With inputs from PTI)