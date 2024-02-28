Sterlite unit will not be reopened, assures Thoothukudi Mayor

THOOTHUKUDI: Sterlite Copper's unit will not be reopened as the state government has put forth its contentions before the Supreme Court, Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said during a corporation meeting on Tuesday. The mayor was replying to an AIADMK councillor’s demand for a special resolution regarding the Sterlite row.

When AIADMK councillor Manthiramoorthy urged the council to pass a special resolution against the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant, the mayor said the plant would not be reopened as the state government had placed strong arguments against the plant during a hearing before the top court, Periyasamy said.

Nearly 13 resolutions were passed during the monthly meeting, chaired by Periyasamy in the presence of Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan and Deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj.