Tamil Nadu: Child burial site dating back to neolithic age unearthed in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Students and professors from the department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Madras, have unearthed an ancient burial site of a child with a pot beside it likely dating back to the neolithic period, at Chettimedu Pathur in Chengalpattu. The professors involved in the excavation said it is rare to find burials dating back to the neolithic period, which is between 5000-1500 BCE, and added it would be sent for dating to various laboratories in India to ascertain its exact age.

The age of the child could be between 9 and 11. The pot beside the skeleton is typical of neolithic period. Many shreds of burnished red ware, burnished grey ware and red ware having elongated neck and wide mouth belonging to the same period were also found. This is the first time burnished wares have been found in this part of the state, they added.