Tamil Nadu: Man held after 10 yrs in theft case escapes

COIMBATORE: A man wanted for his alleged role in a robbery case in 2013, along with 12 others, escaped from the Principal Sub Court premises minutes before the sentencing on Monday.

Sources said 12 people were arrested for robbing Rs 1.5 lakh cash and Rs 1.20 lakh worth pan masala from a trader at Range Gowder Street on December 2, 2013.

Police arrested M Abudhakir, A Abdul Hakkim, A Abbas, M Ashik Ali, I Mohammed Anas, G Ibrahim, A Shanavas, H Sikkandar, A Abdul Hakkim alias Gym Hakkim, H Azharuddin, Y Basheer and S Ashraf Ali and remanded them. All of them secured bail.

Abudhakir escaped from the court at around 5.45 pm.