Tamil Nadu: Miscreants create fake FB profiles of two IPS officers, try to sell furniture to their friends

CHENNAI: Unidentified persons created fake Facebook profiles of two senior IPS officers recently and used these accounts to attempt to sell furniture to the officials’ friends and swindle money. The accounts were created in the names of DIG (Intelligence) R Thirunavukkarasu and NCB Chennai Zonal Director Aravindhan.

Thirunavukkarasu, who is also Chief Minister M K Stalin’s personal security officer, lodged a complaint in this regard with the cyber crime wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai on Monday.

The miscreant had contacted one of the official’s friends, Sivakumar, through the FB account and claimed that another friend of his, a CRPF officer, got transferred to another location and was looking to sell his furniture. Suspicious of the message, Sivakumar contacted Thirunavukkarasu and enquired about this. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged.