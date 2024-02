CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while she was drying clothes on the terrace of her house. Neelankarai police identified the suspect as Mohammad Asarudin, a software engineer.

On Sunday morning, the woman was drying clothes on her house terrace when Mohammad climbed over to the spot from a neighbouring house and allegedly sexually harassed her. He fled when the victim raised an alarm.

On Monday, she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354(D)(1)(i) and 4 of the of TNPHW Act. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.