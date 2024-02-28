Woman kills daughters & dies by suicide in TN's Ranipet

RANIPET: A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughters and died by suicide at Walajah Road railway station in Ranipet on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as A Vennila and her daughters, A Jenisri (5) and A Dharnika (3).

Sources said Vennila married a divorcee Arivazhgan (39), an ex-army man in 2017. However, issues erupted in the family when Arivazhgan’s first wife Vijayalakshmi started visiting their house. Distressed over Vijayalakshmi’s recent visit to their home, Vennila, along with her daughters, went to the railway station on Tuesday in the pretext of going to school.

However, she allegedly killed the children and died by suicide. On information, Katpadi railway police recovered their bodies from the track and shifted them to the Walajah Government Hospital for post-mortem. “FIR has been registered under CrPC 174 and an investigation is underway,” said an official.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)