Chinese flag on ISRO spacecraft: Tamil Nadu BJP chief flays TN ad

THOOTHUKUDI: After advertisements welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Minister published in dailies across the state purportedly featured a Chinese rocket, state BJP chief K Annamalai termed it as an insult to the country’s space programme.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan published the advertisement in various dailies across the state, welcoming the PM to Thoothukudi to inaugurate various projects, including laying the foundation stone for the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch complex.

The advertisement, featuring pictures of the PM, CM MK Stalin, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, EV Velu and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, had a background showcasing a rocket with a Chinese flag.

However, Kanimozhi defended the advertisement, claiming that China was neither an aggressive state nor an enemy nation.