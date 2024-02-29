Chinese flag on ISRO spacecraft: Tamil Nadu BJP chief flays TN ad

THOOTHUKUDI: After advertisements welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Minister published in dailies across the state purportedly featured a Chinese rocket, state BJP chief K Annamalai termed it as an insult to the country’s space programme.
Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan published the advertisement in various dailies across the state, welcoming the PM to Thoothukudi to inaugurate various projects, including laying the foundation stone for the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch complex.
The advertisement, featuring pictures of the PM, CM MK Stalin, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, EV Velu and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, had a background showcasing a rocket with a Chinese flag.
However, Kanimozhi defended the advertisement, claiming that China was neither an aggressive state nor an enemy nation.
“Modi had invited Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to India some years ago. He is only magnifying this issue now in a bid to divert the public attention,” she said.
Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Thoothukudi airport, Annamalai said the advertisement had insulted Modi’s vision for India’s space programme, and dismissed Kanimozhi’s remarks.
“Kanimozhi’s statement cannot be accepted as the DMK government is in a fix as it has to prove where its loyalties lie,” he said.
After Radhakrishnan recently told Annamalai to enter the election fray and contest against Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi, the TN BJP chief said that the DMK must face the election without any alliance.
“Given the BJP’s quick growth in the state, the DMK government will not win even one seat south of Madurai,” Annamalai said. He also took a dig at Radhakrishnan, stating if the disproportionate assets case against the minister is investigated, then he will surely land in prison.