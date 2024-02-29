Coimbatore Corporation draws flak for poor facilities at Koniamman temple festival

COIMBATORE : Women and children were put to inconvenience as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) failed to make adequate arrangements like placing mobile toilets during the annual Koniamman temple car festival on Wednesday. The annual festival is one of the important events in the district and several thousands of people converge on Raja Street to witness it.

Though it is an annual event, the civic body failed to anticipate the crowd and make arrangements.

K Mathangi, a resident of Edayar Street told TNIE, “Thousands of people have come to witness the annual festival from across the district. But the arrangements are not up to the mark. The organisers failed to arrange even basic amenities for the people. There were no mobile toilets. People, especially women and children were unable to relieve themselves. Even the police personnel were inconvenienced.”