Farmers to benefit as four more paddy procurement centres come up in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated various completed projects including four permanent direct paddy procurement centres and two warehouses through video conference. He also laid the foundation stone for various upcoming initiatives, including the construction of 40 paddy storage facilities across six districts.

The two warehouses, each having a capacity of 2000 metric tonnes, built at a cost of Rs 4.02 crore and Rs 2.65 crore are in Kalayarkoil taluk (Sivaganga) and Chinna Salem taluk (Kallakurichi), respectively.

The four permanent paddy direct procurement centres, each having a capacity of 250 metric tonnes built at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore, are in Thennadu (Chengalpattu district), Marutham (Kanchipuram district), Sitharevu (Dindigul district), and Unjiyaviduthi (Thanjavur district).

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 40 modern paddy storage godowns, worth Rs 95 crore, across six districts. Six taluk-level warehouses across the state are also planned with a budget of Rs 27.50 crore.