Former Tamil Nadu CM OPS-led faction reaffirm commitment to NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: The faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reiterated on Wednesday that they remain a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The decision regarding the number of seats they will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be taken during the meeting of the party’s district secretaries scheduled for Thursday.
In response to speculations of a strain in the BJP-led NDA alliance, former minister Panrutti S Ramachandran, a senior leader of the OPS camp, emphasised repeatedly that the OPS-led faction is committed to the BJP-led NDA alliance.
When asked about their absence in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state and rumours of lack of accommodation within the alliance, the former minister said they are as integral members of the NDA family.
Ramachandran clarified that those who met PM Modi from their camp were considered “guests” and “newcomers” to the alliance. Ramachandran further reiterated despite ongoing discussions with BJP leaders, they did not actively seek an appointment to meet Modi.
Cong cadre stage black-flag protest
Chennai: Opposing the visit of PM Narendra Modi, around 300 TNCC cadre staged a black-flag protest near the Chennai collectorate on Wednesday. The protesters, led by TNCC state president K Selvaperunthagai, urged decisive action to secure the immediate release of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.
The Congress party workers also staged protests against Modi’s visit in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.