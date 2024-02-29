Former Tamil Nadu CM OPS-led faction reaffirm commitment to NDA ahead of Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: The faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reiterated on Wednesday that they remain a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The decision regarding the number of seats they will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be taken during the meeting of the party’s district secretaries scheduled for Thursday.

In response to speculations of a strain in the BJP-led NDA alliance, former minister Panrutti S Ramachandran, a senior leader of the OPS camp, emphasised repeatedly that the OPS-led faction is committed to the BJP-led NDA alliance.

When asked about their absence in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state and rumours of lack of accommodation within the alliance, the former minister said they are as integral members of the NDA family.