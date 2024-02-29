Madras HC rejects street vendors' plea to operate business near Handayudhapani Temple path in TN

MADUARAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Dindigul Mavatta Salaiyora Siru Virpanaiyalar Tholilar Sangam, an association for street vendors, seeking permission for vending on the ‘girivalam’ path of the Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Palani of Dindigul district.

The petitioners stated that street vendors were carrying out their business within the yellow line on both sides of the giriveedhi for several years. However, the authorities are trying to evict them suddenly, the petitioners alleged and sought protection under the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015.

A bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar dismissed the petition after noting that the high court, in an order passed in 2017, had specifically restrained authorities from issuing licences or identity cards to street vendors near the ‘giriveedhi’.