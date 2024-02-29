PM Modi lays foundation for ISRO’s spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch complex during an event at the VO Chidambaranar Port on Wednesday. The new launch complex of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is estimated to cost Rs 986 crore.
After the event at the VOC Port, Isro chairman S Somanath visited Kulasekarapattinam and launched the Rohini sounding rocket (RH 200) around 1.40 pm from a temporary base, near the site of the upcoming launch pad.
The rocket was launched from the earmarked location — latitude 8°22’ North, longitude 78° 02’ East — referred to as the “Atcha Theerka Regai”. Sources said the Rohini sounding rocket was made at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Somanath said that the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launching pad will be installed within two years, with a capacity to launch 24 rockets per year. The first rocket may be launched from Kulasekarapattinam after two years, he said.
“The launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam will be suitable for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rockets aimed southwards. Private players will be allowed to utilise the facility,” Somanath stated.
The Department of Space, Isro, will establish the new launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam, 55 km south of Thoothukudi district, over 2,292 acres. The launch complex, the second of its kind after Sriharikotta, will house 35 facilities, including a launch pad, rocket integration facilities, ground range and checkout facilities, and a mobile launch structure (MLS) with checkout computers.
Scientists say the complex will cater to the global demand for launching small satellites, help maximise payload to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO), reduce launch pad occupancy and quick turnaround time. It will also provide employment opportunities.