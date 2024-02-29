PM Modi lays foundation for ISRO’s spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launch complex during an event at the VO Chidambaranar Port on Wednesday. The new launch complex of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is estimated to cost Rs 986 crore.

After the event at the VOC Port, Isro chairman S Somanath visited Kulasekarapattinam and launched the Rohini sounding rocket (RH 200) around 1.40 pm from a temporary base, near the site of the upcoming launch pad.

The rocket was launched from the earmarked location — latitude 8°22’ North, longitude 78° 02’ East — referred to as the “Atcha Theerka Regai”. Sources said the Rohini sounding rocket was made at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Somanath said that the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launching pad will be installed within two years, with a capacity to launch 24 rockets per year. The first rocket may be launched from Kulasekarapattinam after two years, he said.