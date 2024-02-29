PM urged to declare Madurai airport as international airport

MADURAI : Members of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president N Jegatheesan and executive committee member Hari Thiagarajan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to him regarding the upgradation of various facilities at the Madurai airport.

In a petition, they urged the Prime Minister to declare Madurai airport as operational 24*7, apart from including the airport as a ‘point of call’ under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with other countries.

“Non-inclusion of Madurai airport under BASA has been restricting operations of foreign airlines, particularly those based in Malaysia, Singapore, UAE and Kuwait, among others,” the petitioners stated.

The members further said that Coimbatore, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Shirdi airports were already declared as international airports by the union government, while the Madurai airport, which has a higher number of international passengers, is still a customs airport.