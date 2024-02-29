Tamil Nadu archaeology department to protect Vishnu temple in Vanur

Speaking to TNIE, an assistant engineer from the archaeology department N Rajesh said, "The conservation and maintenance project will be spearheaded by our team and the proposed works, valued at Rs 33 lakh aim to safeguard the monument's integrity and historical significance. It will also enhance spiritual tourism in the region."

"Furthermore, in accordance with notifications issued by the archaeology department, a prohibited and regulated area of 100 metres and 200 metres, respectively, surrounding the protected monument will be established to restrict mining operations and construction activities, as per rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971," he added.

The renovation works include building a dwarf wall, dressing and relaying the undulated flooring, strengthening the shrine, provisioning chemical cleaning works and clearing vegetation from the temple premises, sources said.